Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,753 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

