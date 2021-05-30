Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cogent Communications worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,831 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 335,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.36 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

