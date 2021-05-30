Colrain Capital LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 3.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,308,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

