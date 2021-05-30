Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 4.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

