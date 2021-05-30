Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,446 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.