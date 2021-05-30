Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,685 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

