Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.55 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.