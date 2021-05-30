Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,529 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 47.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 167,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 758,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Curi Capital raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 158,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,493 shares of company stock worth $855,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.