Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $31.47 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

