Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,379,000 after buying an additional 237,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

