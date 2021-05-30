Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

