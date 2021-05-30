Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at $575,914,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,563,033 shares of company stock valued at $22,379,207. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

