Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

