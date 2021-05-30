Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

