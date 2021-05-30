Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

