Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 9.60% of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLYT stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

