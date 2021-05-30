Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

