Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $854.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $643.91 and a one year high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $867.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $873.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

