Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,445 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,775,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

