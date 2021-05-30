Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 885 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 91,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,304.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 593,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $24,143,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

