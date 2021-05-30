Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

