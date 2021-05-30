Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

PAUG opened at $29.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

