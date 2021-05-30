Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,489 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

