Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,847 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.79% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

EVBN opened at $37.82 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

