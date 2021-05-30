Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 194,205 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 96,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 95,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 74,226 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter.

IDLV opened at $31.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

