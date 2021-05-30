Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,777,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Bank of America began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

