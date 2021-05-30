Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,921 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $10,718,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,866,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

