Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

BNL stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

