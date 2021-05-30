Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.76% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.