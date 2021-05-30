Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.