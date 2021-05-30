Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

