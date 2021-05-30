Comparing Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.45%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 6.45 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -6.33 Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -2.56

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -24.30% -20.82% Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

