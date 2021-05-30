Comparing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ModivCare alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ModivCare and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booking 1 12 13 0 2.46

ModivCare presently has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Booking has a consensus target price of $2,422.72, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Booking.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.63% 28.10% 10.22% Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80%

Risk and Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.51 $88.84 million $6.95 21.18 Booking $6.80 billion 14.27 $59.00 million $4.71 501.39

ModivCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Booking. ModivCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.