Comparing Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) & The Competition

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Codiak BioSciences to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Codiak BioSciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences Competitors 1112 4410 9730 185 2.58

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.01%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million -$91.67 million -1.40 Codiak BioSciences Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

Codiak BioSciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.