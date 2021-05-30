Comparing iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) & Its Competitors

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iTeos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A -$38.03 million -7.13 iTeos Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

iTeos Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics Competitors 1112 4410 9730 185 2.58

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 118.27%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.66%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

