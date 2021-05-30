Compound (COMP) Price Tops $401.72 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $216.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,220,695 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

