Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.74% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $40,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $658.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

