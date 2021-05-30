Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 921,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of FSKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

