Condor Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $40,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 56,493 shares of company stock worth $855,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

