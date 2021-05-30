Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 5.6% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.72. The stock had a trading volume of 805,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

