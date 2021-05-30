Contrasting Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International N/A N/A N/A Anaplan -34.39% -50.47% -21.01%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qualtrics International and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68 Anaplan 1 3 15 0 2.74

Qualtrics International presently has a consensus price target of $47.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $73.76, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualtrics International and Anaplan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $763.52 million 23.06 -$272.50 million ($0.64) -53.81 Anaplan $447.76 million 16.63 -$153.97 million ($1.01) -51.00

Anaplan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anaplan beats Qualtrics International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

