Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Insiders have sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $43.63 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

