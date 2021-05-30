Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 278.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.