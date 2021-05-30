CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after acquiring an additional 669,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CoStar Group by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $854.00 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $643.91 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 145.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $867.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

