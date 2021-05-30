COVIR.IO Market Cap Hits $2.31 Million (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $2.31 million and $4,637.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $19.41 or 0.00054089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 49.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

