Cream Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.43 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $120.97 or 0.00337167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.
Cream Finance Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “
Cream Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.