Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

NYSE:BAP traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 989,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

