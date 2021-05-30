Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

