Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the April 29th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:COPHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 29,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. Creso Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

