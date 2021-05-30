Critical Comparison: H&R Block (HRB) versus The Competition

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare H&R Block to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H&R Block and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 3 2 0 2.40 H&R Block Competitors 258 1002 1533 85 2.50

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 8.99%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

H&R Block pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. H&R Block pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Personal services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 17.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. H&R Block has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 3.28% -178.12% 6.84% H&R Block Competitors -88.20% -80.02% -13.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion -$7.53 million 29.55 H&R Block Competitors $709.68 million $21.93 million 6.05

H&R Block has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. H&R Block is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

H&R Block has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&R Block’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H&R Block rivals beat H&R Block on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

